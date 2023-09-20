Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

