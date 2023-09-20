Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

APD opened at $299.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.