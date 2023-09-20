iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $27,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

