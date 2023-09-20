Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,616 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 75,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Walmart stock opened at $163.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $439.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.