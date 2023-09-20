Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,616 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 75,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %
Walmart stock opened at $163.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $439.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
