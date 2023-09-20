Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,581,000 after buying an additional 1,344,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

