Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $505,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE AMT opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $245.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.59.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

