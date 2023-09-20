Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 4.3 %

INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

