Herbst Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

