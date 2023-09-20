Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 749 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $784.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

