PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.6% during the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

