Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Decreases By 8.2%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

