Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Get Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

COST stock opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.62 and a 200-day moving average of $521.06. The company has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.