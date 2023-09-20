Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.