RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.16. 34,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

