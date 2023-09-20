Financial Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

