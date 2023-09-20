Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,892 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,781,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

