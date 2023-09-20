Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 27 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $450.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.65. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

