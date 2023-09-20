iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

