Peterson Wealth Services Has $372,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 48,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,246,000. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 164,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

