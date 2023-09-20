Peterson Wealth Services Sells 42,706 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Peterson Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,706 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,499,629,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

IHI stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

