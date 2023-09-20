Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 90 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CME opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

