Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.19 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $285.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

