Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

