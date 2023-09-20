Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,847. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.89. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20,615.65% and a net margin of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

