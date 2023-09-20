San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 112.5% annually over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SJT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 22,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,646. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 504,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 139,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 123,521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

