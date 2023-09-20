Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Fortis Trading Down 0.2 %
FTS traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$54.88. 57,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$62.00.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.1157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
