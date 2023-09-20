Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Reduced by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,694 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 2,161.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,973 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

