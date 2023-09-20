Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 1,129 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.3% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 147.2% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

