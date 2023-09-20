Peterson Wealth Services Buys 393 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $406.28 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.70.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

