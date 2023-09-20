Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE FIX opened at $182.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

