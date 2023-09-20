Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 989 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $384.45 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

