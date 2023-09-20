Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

CNQ opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

