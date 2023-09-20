Peterson Wealth Services Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 3.1% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

