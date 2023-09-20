Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $284.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.03 and a 200-day moving average of $271.19. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.