Park Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

