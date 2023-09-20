T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

