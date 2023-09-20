SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Park Edge Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

