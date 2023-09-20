1,179 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $198.15 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

