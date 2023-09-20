Milestone Advisory Partners Has $318,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 60,071.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $104.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.