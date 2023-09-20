CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,342.46 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00238506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00790070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00546605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00057216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00115811 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

