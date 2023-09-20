Apollo Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $300,934.67 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $300,934.67 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00033373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

