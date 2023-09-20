JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $170.39 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $170.39 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,899,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

