Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,498,000.

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 14,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

