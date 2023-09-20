Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. 69,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

