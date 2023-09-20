Secure Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 181,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,627. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

