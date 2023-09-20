Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 202,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,171. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

