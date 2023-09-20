Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 120,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,281. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

