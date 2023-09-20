Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $86.10. 5,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.