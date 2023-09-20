Cargojet Inc. (CJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.09. 6,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$88.84 and a 1-year high of C$143.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.9504008 earnings per share for the current year.

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

