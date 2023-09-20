Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

